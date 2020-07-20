Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

