Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2,267.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,611,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

