Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $148.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 341,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,203,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

