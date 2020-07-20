Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 24,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 16.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

