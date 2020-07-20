Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $280.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.20.

TREE stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $5,064,047.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 28,650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 35.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lendingtree by 6,683.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

