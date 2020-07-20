2,153 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

