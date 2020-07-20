Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 193.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $180.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

