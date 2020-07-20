Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

