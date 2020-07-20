Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

