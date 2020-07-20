443 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $78,177,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $64,567,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after buying an additional 146,088 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,351,000 after buying an additional 137,361 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,011,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $516.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $518.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

