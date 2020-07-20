Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,866 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.