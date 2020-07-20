Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 10,202 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.92 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

