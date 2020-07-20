Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $180.61 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

