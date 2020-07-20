Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

RF stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

