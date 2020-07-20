Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

RF stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Earnings History for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Regions Financial Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS
Regions Financial Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Analysts Set Viela Bio PT at $64.57
Analysts Set Viela Bio PT at $64.57
Analysts Set Urban Edge Properties Target Price at $13.55
Analysts Set Urban Edge Properties Target Price at $13.55
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55
Acme United Issues Earnings Results
Acme United Issues Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report