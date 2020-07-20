Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 48,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $416,179.82. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.45 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

