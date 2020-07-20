Analysts Set Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) PT at $64.57

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

VIE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

VIE opened at $42.91 on Friday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

In related news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $16,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 32.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 32,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viela Bio by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viela Bio by 126.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

