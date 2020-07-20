Analysts Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Target Price at $13.55

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

