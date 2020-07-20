Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $144.40 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.