Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of ACU opened at $24.42 on Monday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

