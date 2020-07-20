Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.68.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$41.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.09. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.7233564 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

