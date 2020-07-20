Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Saracen Mineral to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Saracen Mineral from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Saracen Mineral has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile

Analyst Recommendations for Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

