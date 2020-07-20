Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target at $6.73

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,092,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 179,769 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,478,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 406,835 shares during the period.

Shares of BTG opened at $6.15 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.