CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.07 on Friday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CDK Global by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

