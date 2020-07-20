Trane (NYSE:TT) Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Trane (NYSE:TT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

