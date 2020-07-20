Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 804 Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $204,661,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Spotify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.31.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $263.23 on Monday. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $285.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.46.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

