SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €155.00 ($174.16) price target from Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAP. HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.18 ($148.52).

Shares of SAP opened at €135.90 ($152.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 12 month high of €139.72 ($156.99).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

