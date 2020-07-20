Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.43 ($74.64).

ETR PAH3 opened at €54.34 ($61.06) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €28.28 ($31.78) and a twelve month high of €70.66 ($79.39). The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

