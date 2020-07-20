Analysts Set Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Target Price at $2.69

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Acumen Capital cut shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cormark cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

