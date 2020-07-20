Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $367,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,426,000 after buying an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.