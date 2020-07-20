Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jentner Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $22,722,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 799.8% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 226,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,177 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

