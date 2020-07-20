Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Sells 11,785 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

