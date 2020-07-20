AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $0.69 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRX. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

