AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $0.69 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRX. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CDK Global Inc Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
CDK Global Inc Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Trane Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages
Trane Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages
Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 804 Spotify
Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 804 Spotify
Matador Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Matador Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil
Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report