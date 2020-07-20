Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $423.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.09.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $355.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.19 and a 200-day moving average of $324.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.