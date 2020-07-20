Heron Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,053 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.01.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.