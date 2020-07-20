Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 788,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

