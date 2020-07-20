Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

