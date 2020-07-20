Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 195.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMUX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

IMUX opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

