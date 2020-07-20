adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €270.00 ($303.37) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($301.12) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($292.13) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.53 ($281.49).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €237.80 ($267.19) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €240.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €243.94.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CDK Global Inc Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
CDK Global Inc Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Trane Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages
Trane Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages
Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 804 Spotify
Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 804 Spotify
Matador Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Matador Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil
Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report