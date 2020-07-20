Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

