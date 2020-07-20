Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,300 shares of company stock worth $2,289,572 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

