Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($42.25) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.11 ($47.31).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €42.86 ($48.15) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($53.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

