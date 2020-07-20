Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($42.25) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.11 ($47.31).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €42.86 ($48.15) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($53.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CDK Global Inc Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
CDK Global Inc Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Trane Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages
Trane Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages
Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 804 Spotify
Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 804 Spotify
Matador Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Matador Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
SAP Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil
Independent Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report