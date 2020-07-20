Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830,781 shares during the quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 114.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 190,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. National Securities downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

