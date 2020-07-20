Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €48.00 ($53.93) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.25 ($50.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

