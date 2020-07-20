Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 134 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $260.38 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $261.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average is $226.47. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

