Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 639,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 66,330 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $3,811,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

