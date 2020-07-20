Heron Financial Group LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

