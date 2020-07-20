Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after buying an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

BAX opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

