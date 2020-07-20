MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

MGTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 6,143 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $92,329.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at $21,672,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,888,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,868 shares of company stock worth $394,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.15 on Monday. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $29.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.52.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

