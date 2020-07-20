Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $470.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.78. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

