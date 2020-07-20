2,138 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $121.47 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.